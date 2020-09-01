×

Swoon List: The Original, Chin Brothers Restaurant, and More

Five things we’re craving this week.

Cornbread at The Original (formerly Big Woods) in Nashville Julia Spalding

The warm cornbread starter at The Original (60 Molly’s Lane, Nashville, 812-988-6000), topped with a generous slab of smoked-corn butter and drizzle of buckwheat honey.

A platter of sweet shell-on shrimp tossed in garlic-ginger gravy at Chin Brothers Restaurant (2318 E. Stop 11 Rd., 317-859-9155).

A light-as-air, super crispy KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) from Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293), which sadly announced its permanent closing due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, effective this Saturday.

A breakfast sammie with cured Loch Duart salmon, cucumber, pickled red onion, and Everything schmear on a plain bagel, snagged during last Friday’s Tinker Gemini’s pop-up with Sidedoor Bagel.

A pair of Taxman CityWay (310 S. Delaware St., 317-734-3107) refreshers: the zesty Paloma-rita made with blanco tequila and grapefruit, and the fruity vodka Al Capunch.

