Swoon List: The Original, Chin Brothers Restaurant, and More

The warm cornbread starter at The Original (60 Molly’s Lane, Nashville, 812-988-6000), topped with a generous slab of smoked-corn butter and drizzle of buckwheat honey.

A platter of sweet shell-on shrimp tossed in garlic-ginger gravy at Chin Brothers Restaurant (2318 E. Stop 11 Rd., 317-859-9155).

A light-as-air, super crispy KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) from Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293), which sadly announced its permanent closing due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, effective this Saturday.

A breakfast sammie with cured Loch Duart salmon, cucumber, pickled red onion, and Everything schmear on a plain bagel, snagged during last Friday’s Tinker Gemini’s pop-up with Sidedoor Bagel.

A pair of Taxman CityWay (310 S. Delaware St., 317-734-3107) refreshers: the zesty Paloma-rita made with blanco tequila and grapefruit, and the fruity vodka Al Capunch.