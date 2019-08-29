Swoon List: The Sinking Ship, Black Market, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The Sinking Ship’s (4923 N. College Ave., 317-920-7999) vegan version of the Pineapple Express layers the Beyond Meat patty with a slice of fried pineapple, Korean barbecue sauce, and a crois-cross of truly convincing tempeh bacon.

Ceviche at Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757) involves the fresh catch of the day—red snapper in this case—mixed with lime juice, avocado, jalapeño peppers, micro greens, and a side of fresh tortilla chips.

The gooey brisket melt at Rooster’s Kitchen (888 Massschusetts Ave., 317-426-2020) features toasted bread from Amelia’s topped with Havarti, cheddar, Thousand Island dressing, and caramelized onions.

A doughy, buttery pretzel with spicy mustard and a cool breeze are perfect at Newfields’s beer garden (4000 Michigan Rd., 317-926-1331).

The fried danish from Taylor’s Bakery (multiple locations) is encased in a thin layer of crispy sugar.

