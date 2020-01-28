Swoon List: Tinker Street, Black Market, And More

Five #IMSwoon things we’re craving right now.

The beet tartine at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000) piles a rainbow of beets atop a square of toasted brioche smeared with herbed goat cheese.

For Devour Downtown, Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757) offers the Chorizo Spiced Cauliflower with chochoyotes (Mexican corn dumplings), pipian pesto, and confit egg yolk.

A sweet and mighty buttermilk-battered fried chicken sandwich topped with house-made coleslaw on a brioche bun at Mayfair Taproom (2032 E. 10th St., 317-419-2393).

10th Street Diner’s (3301 E. 10th St., 463-221-1255) vegan take on a classic Reuben brings together portabella (or seitan, your choice), sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted marbled rye.

Mercury’s Revenge from the Garden Table (342 Massachusetts Ave., 317-638-0321): This Absinthe spritz (SOS), gin, and Lillet Rouge cocktail with a lemon and house Detox Juice twist tastes even better than it looks, and it looks pretty darn pretty.

Gallery: