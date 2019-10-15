Swoon List: Upland FSQ, The Legend, Goose the Market, and More

Five #IMSwoon dishes. We ate. You crave:

The Hot Chicken Sandwich from Upland FSQ (1201 Prospect St., 317-672-3671) is straight fire, but the bleu cheese coleslaw topping wins the day.

Autumn Harvest Crunch gelato at Goose the Market (2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944) tastes like an apple orchard on on a fall day.

The pumpkin ravioli special at The Legend Classic Irvington Café (5614 E. Washington St., 317-536-2028) combines creamy squash-stuffed ravioli with roasted sweet potatoes, shaved Parm, onion, sage, and black walnuts for a slightly-sweet dish with all the fall feels.

No meat? No problem. Diavola (1134 E. 54th St., 317-820-5100) does veggie lovers proud with the Contadina pizza: pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted bell peppers, roasted mushroom, artichoke, and basil.

Sun King Broad Ripple (1021 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-602-5893). The deeply chocolatey, playfully presented whoopie pie at the newly opened(1021 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-602-5893).

Gallery: