Swoon List: Upland FSQ, The Legend, Goose the Market, and More

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich from Upland FSQ Photo by Michael Rubino

Five #IMSwoon dishes. We ate. You crave:

The Hot Chicken Sandwich from Upland FSQ (1201 Prospect St., 317-672-3671) is straight fire, but the bleu cheese coleslaw topping wins the day.

Autumn Harvest Crunch gelato at Goose the Market (2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944) tastes like an apple orchard on on a fall day.

The pumpkin ravioli special at The Legend Classic Irvington Café (5614 E. Washington St., 317-536-2028) combines creamy squash-stuffed ravioli with roasted sweet potatoes, shaved Parm, onion, sage, and black walnuts for a slightly-sweet dish with all the fall feels.

No meat? No problem. Diavola (1134 E. 54th St., 317-820-5100) does veggie lovers proud with the Contadina pizza: pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted bell peppers, roasted mushroom, artichoke, and basil.

The deeply chocolatey, playfully presented whoopie pie at the newly opened Sun King Broad Ripple (1021 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-602-5893).

