Swoon: Meat Cute

Photo by Tony Valainis

“EVERYBODY LOVES meat,” Solo Pizza owner César Acosta says of his bestselling pie, the Solo Meat. The Neapolitan-style pizza is made with dough fermented for 24 hours, which makes for a springy, bubbly crust to grasp—and you’ll need a solid handle for its generous toppings of shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and ham. The loaded pizza (which can be made with tomato sauce or an of-the-moment olive oil base) goes into a portable gas oven that Acosta ferries from place to place in his food truck, which quickly became a standby at food fests and farmers markets when it launched this summer. It’s now a staple at Bier Brewery’s Indy location, serving fans from 4:30 to 7:45 every Friday night.

5133 E. 65th St., 317-507-4924