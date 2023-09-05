dish icon

Swoon: Seoul Satisfying

Tako Seoul owner Mycoe Andrews is reviving a pioneering Indy food truck concept with local pop-ups and plans for full-service taquerias.

Mycoe Andrews once worked for the long-defunct food truck West Coast Tacos, which garnered national press for bringing one-of-a-kind Korean-style street tacos to Indianapolis in 2010. Now, he’s reviving the concept at local pop-ups and private events by way of a venture he’s calling Tako Seoul, with plans for full-service taquerias in the works. The menu lets customers choose teriyaki or Korean marinated beef, chicken, and beans in tacos, bowls, and burritos, including spicy steak tacos topped with onions and cilantro. But nothing beats the Maejor Quesadilla, a whopper of a fold with two kinds of tender marinated chicken, a three-cheese blend, and house “Tako” sauce on the side. 

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
Tags ,
Latest

1. Swoon: Seoul Satisfying

Terry Kirts

2. Foodie: Craig Baker of Ghost Mobile Kitchen

Julia Spalding

3. Taste Test: Monster Cookies

Amy Lynch
logo

X
X