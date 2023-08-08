dish icon

Swoon: Special Sauce

Take a peek at this swoon-worthy dish from Mass Ave newcomer Vicino.

Photo By Tony ValainisGnnochi from Vicino

The longtime omission of a real-deal Italian eatery on Indy’s most storied restaurant row came to a tasty end in early May. That’s when Chris Burton and Gus Vazquez, owners of The Oakmont, opened the doors to their second Indy effort, Vicino. While many of the plates at this Mass Ave newcomer would not look out of place on a red-checked tablecloth, one of its most surprising offerings is an unassuming bowl of gnocchi, al dente and crisp from pan frying with just enough pesto, tender pulled chicken, and earthy additions of olive tapenade, sun-dried tomatoes, and a dusting of parmesan. 350 Massachusetts Ave., 317-798-2492, vicinoindy.com 

Terry Kirts joined Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in journals and anthologies including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the 2011 collection To the Refrigerator Gods.
Tags , ,
Latest

1. Swoon: Special Sauce

Terry Kirts

2. The Feed: Brie & Bartlett, A Cup of Chai, and More

Julia Spalding

3. Shop Talk: Clara K. & Cartabella

Megan Fernandez
logo

X
X