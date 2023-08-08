Swoon: Special Sauce

The longtime omission of a real-deal Italian eatery on Indy’s most storied restaurant row came to a tasty end in early May. That’s when Chris Burton and Gus Vazquez, owners of The Oakmont, opened the doors to their second Indy effort, Vicino. While many of the plates at this Mass Ave newcomer would not look out of place on a red-checked tablecloth, one of its most surprising offerings is an unassuming bowl of gnocchi, al dente and crisp from pan frying with just enough pesto, tender pulled chicken, and earthy additions of olive tapenade, sun-dried tomatoes, and a dusting of parmesan. 350 Massachusetts Ave., 317-798-2492, vicinoindy.com