Swoon: Sweet and Savory

GOOEY PROVOLONE drips over the edges of a barbecue sauce–drenched burger patty nestled amid roasted pineapple, crunchy sweet pickles, chipotle mayo, and crispy bacon in the aptly named Pineapple Express at Burgeezy. Surprise—it is 100-percent vegan. This burger spot set up shop along downtown’s Canal Walk in September, a boon for fans of plant-based cuisine who have followed owners Kadeesha and Antoine Wiggins from location to location since Burgeezy’s 2021 beginnings. Add a side of Old Bay crinkle-cut fries to complete this enduring icon of American cuisine. 335 W. 9th St., 317-782-5154