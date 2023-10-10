Swoon: Vintage Model

None of the specialty cocktails at Turner’s are as smooth and potent as the Calypso. Turner’s, which opened inside the Stutz Building over the summer, is named in honor of Turner Woodard, the auto enthusiast and philanthropist who bought and revitalized the Stutz in the 1990s. It is only fitting that this take on the Trinidad sour that mingles higher-proof bonded Benchmark bourbon with Scarlet Ibis rum, orgeat, lemon juice, and Angostura bitters is a slow sipper as easy as a cool cruise in a Bearcat convertible—with the top down, of course. 1060 N. Capitol Ave., 317-757-3984