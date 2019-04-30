Swoon: Xchocol’Art

Chocolatier Joann Hofer was first exposed to her elaborate craft in 2011 while living in Austria with her family. With a background in oil painting, she quickly recognized chocolate-making as its own art form—a medium that eventually led her to open Xchocol’Art, a storefront in a narrow alley off Main Street in Carmel’s Arts & Design District. Hofer fills the glass case of her contemporary-chic store with edible (and gorgeous) creations like orange chocolates, blueberry truffles, and dried-marigold-and-bee-pollen cups. Art never tasted so good. 228 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-443-3029