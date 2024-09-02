Taste Test: Best of the Wurst

(From Left to Right)

Smoking Goose

Although the jumbo one-pounder Andouille loops are a perennially popular choice, the Caraway & (Daredevil Brewing) Kölsch Bratwurst takes center stage this time of year. If you’re not grilling it, it also makes a tasty addition to autumn soups and sheet-pan dinners. 407 Dorman St., 317-638-6328, smokinggoose.com

Claus’ German Sausage and Meats

Short of booking airfare, it doesn’t get much more legit than this mild white bratwurst made the traditional way with a finely ground combination of beef, pork, and veal. Plate it up on a bun with sauerkraut and a squirt of good German mustard or curry ketchup. 1845 Shelby St., 317-632-1963, clausgermansausageandmeats.com

Turchetti’s Salumeria

The bestselling beer brats rely on a rotating selection of local brews for true terroir. Don’t skimp on the mustard, or if you’re feeling fancy, garnish with a spoonful of pickled mustard seeds. 1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048, turchettis.com

Che Chori

Argentine chorizo and morcilla offer a tasty alternative to the usual German brat suspects. Coowner Laura Perera recommends cooking these house-made sausages on medium heat until snappy, then butterflying them and quick-charring on the grill to serve on a French baguette with chimichurri. 3124 W. 16th St., 317-737- 2012, chechori.com

Old Major Market

The beer bratwurst made with Upland Champagne Velvet, whiskey bratwurst, jalapeño cheddar bratwurst, and kielbasa all give early-fall vibes. Fans can also find these farmers market favorites at Needler’s Fresh Market and Niemann Harvest Market. 4201 Millersville Rd., oldmajormarket.com