Taste Test: Bone Marrow

Union 50

Accompanied by shaved fennel, pulled-pork jam, and garlic baguette, these beauties roasted in a brick oven deliver big flavor. Feeling extra? Order a shot of sherry or Madeira to pour down the bone like a luge after you’ve scraped out its meaty insides. 620 N. East St., 317-610-0234, union-50.com

Geraldine’s Supper Club & Lounge

Sourcing product from Fulton Meat Market, chef Neil Andrews seasons the marrow with sea salt and cracked black pepper before serving it with green tomato jam, crostini, and fresh watercress. 1101 English Ave., 317-600-3336, geraldinesindy.com

Oakleys Bistro

Bone marrow makes a guest appearance here about once a month, usually paired with familiar ingredients like steak, salmon, chicken—even escargot—to make it more approachable for diners on the fence about ordering it. 1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231, oakleysbistro.com

Late Harvest Kitchen

Chef Ryan Nelson elevates crispy hand-cut fries to new levels of deliciousness by tossing them in roasted marrow butter laced with garlic, shallots, herbs, Worcestershire sauce, and jalapeño slices. 8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063, lateharvestkitchen.com

1933 Lounge

Slow roasted marrow bones get the French onion soup treatment with a basting of caramelized onion reduction and a melty heap of Gruyere and Parmesan, arriving on the plate with savory jus and cheesy butter-slathered bread. 127 S. Illinois St., 317-635-0636; 9707 District North Dr., Fishers, 317-758-1933; 1933lounge.com

Smoking Goose Public Smokehouse

While Goose the Market sells DIY marrow bones in its freezer, the Dorman Street retail butcher shop removes the middleman by offering ready-to-eat whipped marrow flavored with caramelized sweet onions, Meyer lemon, white wine, and ginger. 411 Dorman St., 317-638-6328, smokinggoose.com