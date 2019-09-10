Taste Test: Canned Spirits

Candi Crushable

Northern Indiana’s 18th Street Brewery cans this light-bodied, citrus-tinged pale ale sweetened with lactose sugar. The packaging is as vibrant as the flavor, which some tasters liken to bubble gum.

Sunset Tart Cherry

The crisp, classic cider at Ash & Elm Cider Co. is crafted with fresh apple juice from family orchards in Indiana and Michigan. 2104 E. Washington St., 317-600-3164

Lavender Lemon Mead Spritzer

Don’t let the dainty name fool you. This heady find from New Day Craft is energized with ginger and hibiscus flowers. 1102 Prospect St., 888-632-3379

Vodka Soda

Cardinal Spirits’s classic version of sparkling water’s older, cooler sibling combines the Bloomington distillery’s smooth vodka with bubbly soda and contains 95 calories.