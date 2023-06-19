Taste Test: French Toast

LouVino Restaurant & Wine Bar

Thick slices of cinnamon-dusted baguette are stuffed with vanilla mascarpone and presented with bourbon maple syrup, jam, and whipped cream in this delicious stand-in for dessert. 530 Massachusetts Ave., 317-744-9955; 8626 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-598-5160; louvino.com

Petite Chou Bistro and Champagne Bar

The Parisian-inspired eatery gives French toast—or pain perdu—the classical treatment, using house-made enriched white bread. The burnished slices are garnished with the likes of candied pecans, lemon curd, and macerated berries. 823 Westfield Blvd., 317-259-0765, petitechoubistro.com

Good Morning Mama’s Cafe

Slices of pillowy challah bread get a dip in Kahlua-laced batter for the colorful cafe’s Java French Toast that arrives topped with pecans, powdered sugar, and cinnamon butter. 1001 E. 54th St., 317-255-3800, goodmorningmamas.com

Yolk

Between its two Indy locations, Yolk served up 2,400 orders of its sumptuous signature Red Velvet French Toast last year. Rich slabs of cake swirled with cream cheese are dunked in batter and griddled before getting a top layer of strawberries, whipped cream, and Vermont maple syrup. Multiple locations, eatyolk.com

Gallery Pastry Shop

This brunch darling subs in buttery croissants to create its French toast that evolves with the seasons, transitioning from a dreamy chocolate-orange iteration to a strawberries-and-cream version inspired by summertime shortcake. 4573 N. College Ave., 317-820-5526, sobro.gallerypastry.com