Taste Test: Grilled Cheese

J’s Lobster & Fish Market

Hearty chunks of claw and knuckle meat play suprisingly well with the molten layers of Colby Jack, Swiss, and house sauce oozing from buttery country-white bookends. The Garage, 855-562-7655, jslobster.com

Half Liter

For its brisket grilled cheese, this barbecue-and-beer hall piles meat smoked for 13 hours, provolone, and Dr. Pepper sauce on pieces of freshly baked Pullman loaf. 5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-212-8180, halfliterbbq.com

Tavern at the Point

The Southern Grilled Cheese boasts a savory-sweet combo of pimento and white cheddar cheeses with smoked ham, elderberry jam, and candied jalapeño on thick slices of water bread. 401 Massachusetts Ave., 317-756-9609, tavernatthepoint.com

Cafe Patachou

A sprinkle of sugar and a waffle-iron preparation distinguish this straightforward Wisconsin sharp cheddar grilled cheese made with either Patachou’s signature sourdough slabs or local gluten-free Native Bread. Multiple locations, cafepatachou.com

