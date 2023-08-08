Taste Test: Motor Mouths

Jet’s Pizza

You can also order round, thin, and New York-style ’zas for pickup and delivery from this Michigan-headquartered franchise. But really, why would you? The steel baking pans used here are made exclusively for the company by a Metro Detroit fabricator. Pictured: (1) Eugene Supreme.

Multiple locations ,jetspizza.com

Futuro

Luke Tobias and Sarah St. Aubin perfected their recipes at home during the Covid shutdown before launching their Holy Cross hotspot. Toppings run the gamut from traditional sausage, mushrooms, and pepperoni to goat cheese, hot honey, and Buffalo sauce. Pictured: (2) Bacon Basil.

19 Cruse St., 317-360-4725, futuroindy.com

The Missing Brick

Although it’s not technically Detroit-style, this cheeky 21+ pizza joint collaborates with local partners to load its squared-o slices with the likes of Yaso Grill’s Jamaican jerk chicken, Hank’s smoked brisket, and Chef Oya’s The Trap’s buttah-drenched seafood. Pictured: (3) Smoking Chic.

6404 Rucker Rd., 317-257-7557, themissingbrick.com

Sam’s Square Pie

Catch ’em if you can. JeMiner only serves his meaty masterpieces (which took 5th place in the Pan Division Challenge of the 2023 PizzExpo) once a week or so. Keep an eye on social media for his schedule at Indy’s Kitchen a swell as future pop-up locations. Pictured: (4) El Jefe.

2442 N. Central Ave.