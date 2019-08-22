Taste Test: Sweet Treats With Cereal

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Lolly Waffles

When you mix fluffy waffles with Cinnamon Toast Crunch like Bay Area Bistro (8395 E. 116th St., Fishers) does, you turn two classics into a sweet dynamic duo. Put it on a stick and drizzle it with caramel syrup, and it’s even better.

Saturday Morning Cartoons

This cocktail at Conner’s Kitchen + Bar (350 W. Maryland St., 317-405-6100) is made with vanilla-infused Hotel Tango vodka and Cocoa Puff cereal milk. With a few floating Cocoa Puffs and a sweep of demerara on top, it’s as satisfying as a lazy weekend in pajamas.

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Mom was right. You should always eat the crust—especially when devouring this sweet final course at Shoefly Public House (122 East 22nd St., 317-283-5007), which covers a Cocoa Pebbles base with a mountain of peanut butter cheesecake.

Breakfast of Champions

Every layer of this sugar-cookie cream pie by Confectioneiress (80 Brendon Way, Zionsville, 317-873-0880) is sweetened with cereal. The buttercream filling is Cap’n Crunch–flavored, and the outside is rolled in the crunchy squares.

Fruity Pebble Treat Ice Cream Sandwich

TeeJay’s Sweet Tooth (8660 Purdue Rd., 317-744-9764) makes ice cream sandwiches even more fun by using Fruity Pebbles as bookends for the chilly dessert. It’s no wonder the owners are dental hygienists—they know a thing or two about a sweet tooth.

Halo Halo

Rook’s (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293) version of this colorful Filipino crushed-ice dessert is showered with Fruity Pebbles. The elaborate presentation also includes ice cream, marshmallow, strawberries, pineapple, flan, and lemongrass milk, layered in a tall glass.