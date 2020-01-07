The Feed: 101 Beer Kitchen, Kan-Kan, And More

101 Beer Kitchen (9708 District Dr. North, Fishers, 317-537-2041) is now serving its “rustic food and craft beer” in the Fishers District.

The Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie (1258 Windsor St.) is in heavy construction mode, with a new target opening around the beginning of March. Expect 20 taps and a menu of European comfort food from executive chef Abbi Merris.

Mikado (148 Illinois St., 317-972-4180) will host a Jan. 19 Dumpling Night event. Call for reservations.

Downtown lunchtime go-to since 1990, Giorgio’s Restaurant (9 E. Market St., 317-687-9869) has new owners, Greek Islands co-owner George Stergiopoulos and Elif Ozdemir, who owns the Greek on the Go food truck.

A new Carmel location for Joella’s Hot Chicken (2554 E. 146th St.) is slated for late Spring 2020.

Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que (800 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-867-0077) is expanding its 2,500-square-foot restaurant to 12,000 square feet.

MENU CHANGES

The January burger of the month at Kuma’s Corner (1127 Prospect St., 317-929-1287) is a braised goat Demiricous topped with fontina cheese, tempura-fried dates stuffed with sweet potato, stout glaze, and jalapeno pecan candy crumble inside a pretzel roll.

Cannonball Brewing Company (1702 Bellefontaine St., 317-602-7730) launches its winter menu on Friday, which coincides with the gastropub’s updated business hours: Tuesday–Thursday 3–10 pm., Friday–Saturday 11 a.m.–11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.–8 p.m.