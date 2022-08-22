The Feed: 101 Beer Kitchen, Quills Coffee, And More
This week’s roundup of Indy’s hottest dining news.
Tomorrow, 101 Beer Kitchen’s Carmel location opens its doors for the first time.
Downtown’s Quills Coffee has relocated from its 9 on Canal spot to a sunny and spacious location at the corner of Meridian and St. Joseph streets.
Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets plans to open a third location next year at Westfield’s Spring Mill Station.
A Cincinnati import, CityBird introduces its brined and dredged tenders and scratch sauces at its brand-new Fishers outpost today.
MasterChef champ Kelsey Murphy hosts a Fishers Test Kitchen meet-and-greet on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., where she will roll out her new Inspo menu.
Ohio-based Swensons Drive-In has started construction on an Avon location, its first venture outside the Buckeye State.