The Feed: 101 Beer Kitchen, Quills Coffee, And More

Tomorrow, 101 Beer Kitchen’s Carmel location opens its doors for the first time.

Downtown’s Quills Coffee has relocated from its 9 on Canal spot to a sunny and spacious location at the corner of Meridian and St. Joseph streets.

Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets plans to open a third location next year at Westfield’s Spring Mill Station.

A Cincinnati import, CityBird introduces its brined and dredged tenders and scratch sauces at its brand-new Fishers outpost today.

MasterChef champ Kelsey Murphy hosts a Fishers Test Kitchen meet-and-greet on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., where she will roll out her new Inspo menu.

Ohio-based Swensons Drive-In has started construction on an Avon location, its first venture outside the Buckeye State.