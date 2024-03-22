The Tibbs Drive-In Theatre (480 S. Tibbs Ave., 317-243-6666) fires up the projector for its first night of the season on Friday, March 22. The new owner of Indy’s only remaining drive-in is former theater employee Marcella Snyder, who promised an expanded menu of hot foods and vegan offerings back in 2022. Tonight, she delivers with made-to-order pizza, a classic tenderloin sandwich, and Impossible burgers and mock-chicken tenders (full menu is online). Save room for some soft-serve in a sundae or cone. The film lineup is on the Tibbs website, with a slate of double-features including Dune 2, Ghostbusters Frozen Empire, and Lisa Frankenstein.

With City Market now a construction site, the fate of the structure’s seasonal farmers market was unclear until recent days, when city officials announced that the Original Farmers’ Market will move to the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle when it returns in 2024. Keisha Harrison, the executive director of the City Market Corporation, promises “fresh produce, meats, cheeses, and locally crafted sundry items” at the weekly event, which runs every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from May 1 to October 2.

Bangkok Restaurant & Jazz Bar (225 E. Ohio St., 317-632-9000), an 11-year-old Thai fusion restaurant that also hosts live music several nights of the week, announced via Facebook this week that it will permanently shutter on Saturday, March 23. In their post, its owners say the closure is “due to the lease term” but did not provide additional details. The restaurant is on the ground floor of a parking lot adjacent to the City Market/Gold Building project that displaced the farmers market in our previous item; as the parking structure is also slated for an upgrade, it’s likely those plans spurred the closure.

If our report on Snug (210 S. Audubon Rd., 317-308-8553), the new Irvington bar, made you want to head there this weekend, put a pin on that plan. They’re closing, temporarily, to attend Cork, Ireland’s annual Whiskey Fest. The Guinness will pour once again on Tuesday, March 26, when the team returns from its travels.

Lauded soul food spot His Place Eatery (6916 E. 30th St., 317-545-4890) is set to expand. The fried chicken destination announced via Instagram that it will launch a second location at 1411 W. 86th St. (near Ditch Road). Co-owner James Jones says he hopes to open the new spot by May.

If you’re ready to graduate from blurry iPhone pet photography to something more creative, Metazoa Brewing Co.’s (140 S. College Ave., 317-522-0251) Paint Your Pet workshop might be up your alley. From noon–3 p.m. on Sunday March 24, local artist Zach Lowe will take you through the pet portrait process, lubricated by the brewery’s craft beers. Tickets are $35 and include a pint, as well as everything you need to create your masterpiece.

Landsharks (808 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-643-2194), the Broad Ripple nightclub that was the site of a fatal shooting last weekend, has had its liquor license placed in escrow. According to an official with the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, that means the business will not be allowed to operate; the bar is also the subject of an excise investigation that will be conducted by the state police.

Bier Brewery (317-444-8500) has launched its third location, an expansive taproom at 1618 S. 10th St. in Noblesville. The newest outpost of the father-and-son-owned brewery, which started at 5133 E. 65th St. back in 2010, boasts a dog-friendly biergarten and patio, 21 brews on draft, and a menu of pizza, wings, and bar bites.

Have a question, tip, or feedback for The Feed? Drop us a line.