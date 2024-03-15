Tanorria’s Table owner/cookbook author Tanorria Askew just celebrated a big anniversary: Her podcast, Black Girls Eating, just turned three. (In podcast years, that might as well be a decade.) On the show’s most recent episode, the Indianapolis-based, former MasterChef contender—who we interviewed in 2021—and her co-host, FoodLoveTog’s Candace Boyd, speak with From Scratch star Tembi Locke about her food-focused Netflix series.

The Suds (350 Market Plaza, Greenwood), the 67-year-old drive-in known for its American Graffiti vibes and a classic selection of dogs, will reopen for the season on April 6. On April 8, it’s hosting a solar eclipse cruise-in with a live band from noon–6 p.m. Roll in when you can, as the restaurant closes down for the year in late October.

Tickets are now available for Corks and Forks, the fundraiser from pro-sustainability, anti-food-insecurity initiative Second Helpings. Expect food and drinks from the city’s top chefs and a silent auction that features—hold onto your hat—two passes including “suite tickets, food and beverage, and premiere parking” to one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops at Lucas Oil Stadium this November. Tickets begin at $150, but helping vulnerable folks (and a potential night with Taylor) is priceless.

Gallery Pastry’s 16th Street outpost (319 E. 16th St., 317-820-5526) is gearing up for Easter with a March 31 fixed-price brunch. Seatings are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and tickets ($55/adult, $25/kid, available online) include an entree, coffee or tea, a family-style selection of sides and—most importantly—their all-you-can-eat pastry bar. Challenge accepted.

Westfield city officials just approved a new location of Indianapolis craft beer–maker Sun King Brewing. The once-humble collab between college pals Dave Colt and Clay Robinson is now Indiana’s second-largest brewery, with seasonal beers that routinely take home big-name craft awards. The Westfield taproom is the first tenant planned for the city’s new, mixed-use Union Square development (State Road 32 and Union Street) and will have room for 400 patrons, including 200 outdoor seats. An opening timeline is still up in the air, as a construction project on SR 32 needs to wrap before the ambitious building opens for business.

Up in Fort Wayne, James Beard nominee Sean Richardson is poised to launch fine dining spot Rune inside a former pharmacy at 2725 Broadway. The opening menu promises the now-familiar rubric of “seasonal and regionally sourced ingredients,” and a spokesperson for the spot promises “big flavors, a bit chaotic, technical when it needs to be, but never fussy.” Reservations are already available for its March 29 opening night, if you want to investigate what that actually means.

Have a question, tip, or feedback for The Feed? Drop us a line.