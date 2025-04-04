Check in on your favorite local spots … especially on the east side. Last week’s water main break on 22nd Street prompted a boil water advisory that shuttered most of the area’s local businesses, including favorites like Strange Bird (128 S. Audubon Rd, 317-550-4115) and Beholder (1844 E. 10th St., 317-419-3471), an unexpected blow on what could have been a busy weekend. Wednesday’s storm also snarled service at spots across the Indy metro area, and more bad weather (which always empties out dining rooms) is on the way. If you’re dining out this weekend, make it a meal at a local independent or mom-and-pop. They’re the ones that most need our support.

More news is emerging about The Peach Cobbler Factory’s local plans. As noted last month, signage for an outpost of the national dessert chain was spotted at 3820 E. 82nd St., but more locations are on the way. The Star reports the company’s first area shop will open at that location in late May, followed by stores in Noblesville and Westfield. There are over 100 locations of the business across the U.S., many of which roll out “savory cobblers” in addition to the sweet—think chicken, turkey, and Italian beef. “We’re a super diverse concept with this,” CEO Gregory George tells the Star. “We’ve got a diverse menu and a diverse organization for sure. We’re all about diversity.”

But will Idris Elba be there? Axios Indianapolis has been hustling to identify the latest tenant to occupy 1200 S. Rangeline Rd. in Carmel. The signage for flailing burger chain Wahlburgers has been replaced by a banner that reads “Pacific Rim,” but it appears to be unaffiliated with the 2013 sci-fi movie about giant robots that fight kaijus starring Elba, Charlie Hunnam, and this dog. Instead, it appears to be the latest restaurant from Kanlaya Browning, Supaporn Winterberg, and Ah Tu, the dining powerhouses behind Mass Ave spots Thaitanium and Oishi Sushi and Ramen (Tu is a chef at the latter). No word yet on the business’s cuisine style or opening date.

One of Indy’s classic restaurants is back in vogue. Spinning since 1977, revolving The Eagle’s Nest restaurant atop downtown’s Hyatt Regency (1 S. Capitol Ave., 317-616-6170) has long occupied a strange space between old school upscale (its menu prices are a legit splurge!) and campy stop (many 1977 vintage details remain!). But a piece in The New York Times from this week suggests the 48-year-old spot is actually … cool? Noting that the Nest stood nearly alone for decades, the Gray Lady reports that big cities are greasing up the hydraulics at some long-shuttered rotary spots with plans to join The Eagle’s Nest on the list of spinning dining destinations. Is this how it feels to set a trend?

A racing reporter is bringing “fast fuel” to Indy. Chicago-based Protein Bar & Kitchen, a shake/salad/bowl business that says “instead of fast food, we serve fast fuel,” has locations across the U.S.—but has yet to hit the Indiana market. That will change next year, when husband-and-wife franchisees Cody Selman and Jamie Little open three locations in the area, with the first launching next spring. Selman is a veteran franchisee, with a number of Jimmy John’s and Nothing Bundt Cake outposts under his belt, while Little is a longtime NASCAR and IndyCar reporter, most recently providing commentary for both on Fox.

Mooresville goes Victorian. Hat tip to the Star for catching the opening of The Parlor P.S., which launched last month in the old Ralph and Ava’s spot at 6 W. Main St. (317-584-3010) in Mooresville. Self-described as a Victorian-style restaurant, its dining room definitely delivers on that promise with Charlotte Brontë–appropriate framed art and upholstered chairs perfect for Oscar Wilde. The menu hits a lot of local faves like catfish and fried chicken, making this a best of both worlds situation.