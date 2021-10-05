The Feed: 9th Street Bistro, Bar One Fourteen, and More

9th Street Bistro (56 S. 9th St., Noblesville, 317-774-5065) finally opened its dining room on September 9, following a year-and-a-half delay due to COVID-19. The intimate 35-seat dining room offers globally inspired comfort food that incorporates fresh, hyperlocal ingredients. Nearly everything is made from scratch, including the burrata, bread, and desserts.

Martha Hoover’s luxe Bar One Fourteen (114 E. 49th St., 317-925-0765), which was named one of the best bars in the U.S. by Esquire magazine before it closed in early 2020, dropped a teaser on social media last weekend. The microbar, which creates a sensory-rich experience through bespoke cocktails, elevated bar fare, and handpicked music, announced on its website that it will begin accepting reservations again in November.

If you’ve been stuck in the line perpetually wrapped around the block at the Speedway location of California Burger (3502 W. 16th St., 317-426-3021) for the last six months, take heart. A second location in Castleton (6020 E. 82nd St.) is scheduled to host a grand opening on October 8. Avocado burgers with special sauce for all!

After years of planning, downtown’s Commissary Barber & Barista (304 E. New York St., 317-730-3121) has launched its Blind Tiger speakeasy concept, serving swanky cocktails every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 p.m. until midnight. Commissary is dropping a new seasonal coffee menu this week as well, in case day drinking is more your style.

Broad Ripple’s legendary Brugge Brasserie returns for just two days (today and tomorrow) at Twenty Tap (5406 N. College Ave., 317-602-8840), serving the mussels and frites you’ve been missing. The collaboration will feature three preparations and a selection of dipping sauces from 4 p.m. until close, weather permitting.