The Feed: A Bourbon & Brunch Pop-up, Tinker’s New Cold Brew, And More

Garden Table’s Mass Ave location and West Fork Whiskey Co. are collaborating on a Bourbon & Brunch pop-up on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to featured cocktails, expect dishes like an Old Hamer bourbon-glazed pork-belly biscuit.

Tinker Coffee launched a new canned cold brew, available online and at its 16th Street store.

Fried-chicken chain Joella’s Hot Chicken introduces a soy-based vegan chicken, in celebration of November’s World Vegan Month.

Guggman Hause Brewing (1701 Gent Ave., 317-602-6131) and 4 Birds Bakery are doing beer-and-pie pairings, available for pre-order and pickup until November 14.