The Feed: A Ramen Pop-Up, Spencer Farm Winery, And More

Ramen whiz Sarah Gavigan, author of Ramen Otaku: Mastering Ramen at Home and head chef at Nashville’s Otaku Group restaurants, brings her noodle skills to Indianapolis on October 17 for an Otaku Ramen Pop Up collab with Patachou Inc’s Martha Hoover. The walk-up event starts at 5 p.m. at Bar One Fourteen (114 E. 49th St.) and lasts until the chicken buns, tonkotsu, and tantanmen run out.

Two new restaurants started serving lunch last week: Southern coastal Juniper on Main (110 E. Main St., Carmel, 317-389-5759) and Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar (130 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-560-4848).

Sunday was the last day of business for Irvington’s family-run Mexican restaurant, Ixca, which had announced on Facebook days prior that the owners had “made the difficult decision to close the restaurant and move on.” It will be replaced by another Mexican restaurant, La Antigua.

The Indianapolis Star gave a preview of the Spencer Farm Winery tasting room (7015 E. 161st St., Noblesville, 317-219-5563), which debuts today in a renovated 1800s farmhouse. The winery (planted in 2016) is a new venture from the family that owns the popular U-pick Spencer Farm.

Indianapolis Business Journal reports that a Jimmy John’s and seafood-boil restaurant The Boiling plan to vacate downtown’s King Cole building ahead of its hotel transformation. Jimmy John’s will relocate to the old King David Dogs address at 135 North Pennsylvania Street. The Boiling has its eye on the former CharBlue Steak & Seafood spot around the corner.

MENU CHANGES

The Steer Inn (5130 E. 10th St., 317-356-0996) offers a special Oktoberfest menu insert, featuring a kielbasa-and-brat sausage platter, jagerschnitzel, and spaetzle potato cakes, through October 7.

The Capital Grille (40 W. Washington St., 317-423-8790) is offering its annual Wagyu & Wine promo through November 17, where $25 covers a Wagyu burger, truffle fries, and a glass of wine.

The downtown Ruth’s Chris Steak House (45 S. Illinois St., 317-633-1313) has started its game-day Sunday brunch service 10:30 a.m.–1 p.m. when the Colts play at home.

Now that fall is officially here, first-meal chain Wild Eggs has brought out the pumpkin-pie pancakes, topped with caramel sauce, candied pecans, and whipped cream.