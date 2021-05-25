The Feed: A Technicolor Party At Baby’s And More

Baby’s (2147 N. Talbott St., 317-931-1343) is throwing an Indy 500 bash with the help of Miami DJs Deanne and Pride, who work under the collective title of Sweet Spot Nightlife. The pair specialize in technicolor-themed dance parties complete with literal dancing unicorns, and encourage revelers to come dressed in the most eye-catching ensemble they have. Since the Pride parade and festival aren’t happening this year, you can get the Pride vibes in courses, and this will be a great opportunity to feel those vibes on May 30th from 5 to 10 p.m.

Pana Donuts opened a third location recently in Hamilton County. The doughnuts-meets-boba cafe just put the finishing touches on its latest Fishers location on 96th Street, following the success of the second location on 86th Street.

Love Handle (877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102) has created a new website with online ordering as an option. You can even grab one of the tables arranged in the alley around the corner, then order and pay with the snap of the QR code placed on each table. Love Handle will bring your food out to you, providing the al fresco vibes of a picnic without any of the cooking, packing, schlepping, or washing.

By now, Brood X cicadas are everywhere, from local tree trunks to the local news. You can get even more up-close and personal with the invading insects—and finally test the rumor that they taste like shrimp. Bloomington group “All Creatures Yum!” is putting on a festival-style event (which also features an informational session and plenty of options that do not involve insect-dining) June 4–19. Bloomington favorite Le Petit Cafe is one of the restaurants that has signed on to create some cicada desserts. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make some delicious—or gross, we don’t know—memories.

Punch Bowl Social (120 S Meridian St., 317-249-8613) is opening back up after closing at the start of the pandemic and eliminating 91 jobs. The national arcade/restaurant concept that elected not to offer takeout or curbside service, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December. Punch Bowl Social had 20 locations in operation prior to the pandemic and appears to be on track to reopen at least 15 of those 20 locations.