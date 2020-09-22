The Feed: Abbi Merriss, A New Livery, And More

Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) is hosting a French cooking class with chef and co-owner Abbi Merriss on October 8. All of your ingredients will be boxed up for easy pick-up on the day of the event. To maintain social distancing, the entire event will take place via Zoom, and your kit will include three bottles of Domaine de Beaurenard for pairing with each course. Winemaker Victor Coulon will join the chat to introduce and provide tasting notes for each bottle.

Round Two of the silent auction benefiting chef Greg Hardesty is on, and you can find an enormous variety of auction items to bid on, ranging from from a year of free Shapiro’s to a cooking class at Circle City Sweets to a Hope Plumbing gift card. It’s a testament once again to the deep influence that Hardesty, who is battling leukemia, has had on the city’s culinary tradition.

Cunningham Restaurant Group opened a Livery in Noblesville’s Hamilton Town Center yesterday.

Paramount Schools of Excellence is hosting a Bring Back the Chefs series to honor area chefs like The Wine Market’s Tracey Couillard, The Alexander’s Eli Laidlaw, Bluebeard’s Abbi Merriss, Lil Dumplings’s Carlos Salazar, and Rooster’s Kitchen’s Ross Katz, all of whom are on deck for the next five months. The intimate indoor dinners will be limited to 24 guests, with four diners for every 8-foot table and a healthy six feet between each table.

Bibibop, a national chain of fast-casual, healthy Asian food, has already opened one location in Carmel at 365 West 116th Street, and it has another on the way in Fishers. The light-fare restaurant piles bowls with fresh and crunchy ingredients, much like Korean bibimbap that inspired the name. Diners can customize their selections from spicy kimchi to corn to shredded cabbage, with a choice of protein. It’s all behind glass, with masked and gloved staff, a perfect takeout food by its very nature.

McCormick & Schmick’s (110 N. Illinois St., 317-631-9500) and Chart House Restaurants, in collaboration with J. Lohr Vineyards, are putting on a new kind of socially distant coursed dinner they’re calling “Touching Lives: A Virtual Wine Dinner for Two” on Friday, October 9. The Zoom-hosted event will pair J. Lohr wines with each of the four courses, and Cynthia Lohr will be present to talk about the wines and the significance of the Touching Lives Program, Lohr’s tribute to her mother who passed away from breast cancer. Tickets are $189, and guests can pick up their dinners 45 minutes before the event from McCormick & Schmick’s. The hearty tasting menu will feature a salad course and three different proteins.