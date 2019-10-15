The Feed: Acapulco Joe’s, 1718 Bates-Hendricks Housebar, And More

Downtown’s longtime go-to for Mexican food, Acapulco Joe’s (365 N. Illinois St., 317-637-5160), has a new owner, restaurateur Ezequiel Fuentes. Fuentes, who plans to revive the eatery’s classic recipes, will close Acapulco Joe’s for two weeks to implement renovations.

1718 Bates-Hendricks Housebar (1718 S. East St.), a planned bar and restaurant inside a 100-year-old house in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood, has its sights on a November 1 opening. Expect a menu of small bites, handcrafted sandwiches, and a long list of cocktails, craft beers, and wine.

Indianapolis Business Journal reported on new owners for the former Corner Wine Bar location in Broad Ripple. The new incarnation could open by January, with a to-be-determined street-level concept and a basement speakeasy.

The New York Times ran a feature on La Boîte American Amaro in last week’s food section, a toast to the trendy Italian aperitif made for the New York spice specialists by Bloomington’s Cardinal Spirits that tastes “mellower than most and can be sipped on its own, though a fortifying splash of gin or vodka would not be a mistake.”

It’s not too early to start planning your Thanksgiving dinner spread. Half Liter (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-212-8180) has stepped up to do the heavy lifting, selling 20-pound smoked birds for $65 and $15 bourbon pretzel pecan pies for Turkey Day(ish) pickup.

This Friday, Beholder (1844 E. 10th St., 317-419-3471) will host an evening of wines from R. Lopez de Heredia, one of the oldest producers from the Rioja region, with a four-course paired dinner. Seating is limited for the $85 event.

MENU CHANGES

Napolese reboots its fall menu this week (today at The Fashion Mall, tomorrow at the downtown location, and Thursday at 49th & Penn). Welcome back, roasted Brussels sprouts salad.

Pots & Pans (4915 N. College Ave., 317-600-3475) brings back its meringue-topped sweet potato pie on November 1.