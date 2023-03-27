The Feed: All Ube Everything, Paradise MX, And More

Fans of the purple yam will find their happy place at the All Ube Everything event presented by Indy’s Salamat Cookies and the Long Beach Ubefest on April 1 at Rabble Coffee (2119 E. 10th St.) and Dear Mom (2121 E. 10th St.).

A new ice cream shop and crêperie has opened on the south side, Paradise MX (7045 Emblem Dr., 317-629-8458). Try the tres leches waffles.

On April 13, Rail Cafe & Market (3400 Nancy St., Westfield, 317-763-1376) will host a throwback dinner, cooking up a four-course multiple-choice spread of favorite dishes from the eatery’s original red barn location. Tickets are $65 in advance to revisit treasures such as whipped feta, grilled peach caprese, pork chop and gnocchi, and blueberry rhubarb panna cotta.

Easter Sunday brunch will be served at Indy’s two Ruth’s Chris Steak Houses on April 9. Garlic-crusted halibut, crab cake Benedict, and barbecued shrimp and grits are among the menu highlights.