The Feed: Amelia’s, a Tavola di Tosa Pop-Up, and More

East siders have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the new location of Amelia’s (1637 Nowland Ave., 317-686-1583) in Windsor Park, and it has finally happened. The renovation includes both limited indoor seating and a sweet little pergola with sunny patio seating, giving the European-style bakery’s second home a comfortable just-drop-in feel. The new storefront, which boasts amazing fresh baked pastries, sourdough bread, espresso drinks, and pantry staples, is now open seven days a week 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Their next-door sibling Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie, has added a weekend brunch menu, making this historic neighborhood one of the most vibrant new spots in town.

Nicole-Taylor’s Pasta Market and Backroom Eatery (1134 E. 54th St., 317-257-7374) has welcomed chef Joe Kalil, whose resume includes the executive chef position at both Woodland Country Club and Rick’s Café Boatyard. Kalil will work side-by-side with Tony Hanslits for the SoBro restaurant’s highly in-demand Chef’s Table dinners. If news that reservations for those exclusive dinners have been booked through 2022 disappoints, you’ll be relieved to learn that the owners (Tony Hanslits and wife Rosa) are hosting an intimate, 32-person pop-up event in their Backroom Eatery on October 21 in honor of their fondly remembered restaurant, Tavola di Tosa, which closed in 2004. They will bring back some fan favorites in an elegant 7-course dinner with wine pairings. Look for their announcement on their Facebook and Instagram and call the shop for reservations.

Triton Brewery Company and Bistro (5764 Wheeler Rd, Fort Ben, 317-735-2706) is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this Saturday (October 23) from 2 to 8 p.m. with specialty beers and a mouthwatering array of smoked meats from executive chef John Barker, plus live music and airbrush tattoos and caricatures.

The Cake Bake Shop (799 Hanover Place, Carmel, 317-257-2253) is adding what they’re calling the Perfect October Cake to their menu of over-the-top glittery confections. This towering combination of pumpkin, chocolate, cream cheese, chocolate chips, caramel, and Heath bars joins a whole line of fall flavors such as Apple Crumb, Pumpkin Ginger, and Chocolate Popcorn Caramel that might be the best thing to happen to Autumn since cardigans and Ugg boots.