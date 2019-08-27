The Feed: Amelia’s, Rabble Coffee, And More

USA Today included Amelia’s (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1583) in its listing of the 10 best artisanal bakeries in North America, right along with San Francisco’s Tartine Bakery and Beaucoup Bakery in Vancouver.

Last week, Rabble Coffee (2119 E. 10th St.) painted over its recently commissioned Jules Muck mural of jazz singer Nina Simone. Owner Josie Hunckler explained the reason why via social media, stating that she believes some of the California-based artist’s work involved racially insensitive imagery that was upsetting to her and her customer base.

Standing-room tickets are still available for The Inferno Room’s (902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343) first-anniversary luau on September 11.

Mandy’s Ice Cream Shakes & Cakes (1042 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-350-2467) has replaced Wyliepalooza’s westside outpost.

The CityWay Yolk (220 E. South St., 317-632-9655) is hosting a fundraising event for the Humane Society of Hamilton County this Saturday. Ten percent of the day’s sales will benefit the shelter.

More than 25 restaurants will participate in this year’s Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest, a celebration of cuisines from around the world. The September 21 event at New Wineskin Ministries (4501 W. 38th St.) will highlight the food and culture of Afghanistan, Cuba, Dubai, Philippines, Thailand, and more.