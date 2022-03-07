The Feed: Aroma, Chronic Coffee, And More

Fletcher Place Indian restaurant Aroma plans to open its second location on March 11 inside the former home of Ukiyo at 4907 College Ave.

Deep-dish chain Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria announced that construction will begin this spring on its fourth Central Indiana location, a dedicated carryout/delivery/catering outpost at 791 State Rd. 135 in Greenwood.

Check out Fish Fry Fridays at Love Handle (877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102) through April 15. Open until 10 p.m. every Friday during Lent, the restaurant is frying up haddock, skate wing, smelt, catfish, lake trout, and shrimp rolls. Combo platters include the option of Cheddar Bay waffles or lox fries.

Beginning March 28, GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet (1901 E. 46th St., 317-600-3542) is changing its Monday-night supper club theme from Cozy Up with the Bockmans to Don & Viv’s Hot Dog Emporium, promising a “rotating cast of characters,” a weekly vegan option, and lots of encased-meat fun.

Adorable new coffee shop alert: Chronic Coffee (42 Virginia Ave., 317-377-4812) hosted its grand opening on February 18. It serves Costa Rican coffee and fruit smoothies 7 a.m.–7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.–4 p.m. on Saturdays.

On April 30, Irvington’s Our Lady of Lourdes will host the Beastside Brewfest, a tasting event and brewery competition featuring local makers Black Acre, Sun King, Bier Brewery, St. Joseph, Cincinnati-based Rhinegeist, and more vying for the Beastside Trophy.