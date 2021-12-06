The Feed: Aroma Indian Cuisine, Isuka Hibachi Express, and More

Fletcher Place’s Aroma Indian Cuisine plans to open a second location in SoBro, taking over the former Ukiyo spot.

Isuka Hibachi Express & Sushi plans to open in the historic Piccadilly building (38 E. 16th St.) in January.

Gourmet hot dog–maker Thin Glizzy is hosting a pop-up tomorrow, during regular dinner service at Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580), with profits donated to a coworker in need.

Gomez BBQ (2827 E. 10th St., 317-935-9838) is making South American traditional Hallacas, which are the tasty Venezuelan take on tamales. These classic treats, wrapped in plantain leaves and tied with a bow, are only made during the holidays and are available for pickup and on Market Wagon.

On December 19, fans of Ash & Elm Cider Co. (1301 E. Washington, 317-600-3164) can celebrate a year in review with a 12-course Cider Feast based on each of the cidery’s monthly special releases from 2021.

Coffee roaster Certain Feelings is shuttering its counter inside The Garage food hall.

Sean Richardson, who formerly co-owned Fort Wayne destination dining spot The Golden, is working out the details on a new restaurant concept called Rune. It will offer an $80 six-course tasting menu that Richardson describes as influenced by the “the seasons in northeast Indiana and those who work tirelessly to continue to care about the methods used in growing food and raising animals.” Rune will temporarily operate as a pop-up out of Fortezza Coffee (819 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, 260-203-4103), with the first dinner service January 7–8 by reservation only.