The Feed: Ash & Elm, Aimmart, And More

On December 11 at 6 p.m., Ash & Elm Cider Co. (1301 E. Washington St., 317-600-3164) will host a 12-course cider-pairing dinner, featuring chef Tracey Couillard’s menu and each of the 2022 featured monthly ciders.

Aimmart (1435 W. 86th St.), an international grocery store with an in-house kebab restaurant, is now open inside the former Marsh at 86th and Ditch.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Boulder Creek Dining Company​ (1551 N. Green St., Brownsburg, 317-858-8100) has brought back several items from its original menu. Until December 3, diners at the original Cunningham Restaurant Group venture can enjoy Pueblo Chicken​, red velvet cake, and other dishes from the year Titanic came out.

Downtown’s Stutz building (1060 N. Capitol Ave.) is feeling the holiday spirit. The historic complex will host several free markets on November 26­–27, December 3, and December 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the new car museum, VisionLoft Event, and outdoor courtyard spaces. In addition to vintage and handmade goods, photo booths, an ugly sweater workshop, and live music, the festivities will include food and cocktails.

After an October soft launch, Aspasia Coffee and Bake Shop​ (3091 U.S. 421 N, Zionsville, 317-663-4538) is your new one-stop shop for gluten-free breads, cookies, cakes, and bars.

A new Pizza King is gearing up to open on December 11 at 2368 E. Main St. in Plainfield.

Connersville cheesemaker ​Jacobs & Brichford ​took home some hardware earlier this month at the World Cheese Awards, winning silver for its Briana and three bronze designations for its Everton, JQ, and Adair varieties.

Grindstone Public House (101 N. 10th St., Noblesville, 317-774-5740) has updated its seasonal menu. Last winter’s best-selling pot roast made its return, along with sugar cream pie and the Brown Sugar & Spice rye cocktail.