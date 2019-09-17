The Feed: Baby’s, Native Bread, And More

Ball & Biscuit’s Kendall Lockwood is in the soft-opening phase for her next venture, Baby’s (2147 Talbott St.), a family-friendly restaurant with the soul of a retro diner in the former Talbott Street Nightclub location.

Gluten-free bread maker Native Bread is opening a Castleton storefront at 9546 Alisonville Rd. on September 26.

Hike up your lederhosen (and find your designated driver) for Oktoberfest season. Among this month’s festivities, Upland Brewery Fountain Square (1201 E. Prospect St., 317-672-3426) is throwing an all-day party on Sept. 28, with a German menu, live music, and a new Octoberfest lager release in Upland beer steins available for purchase. On the same day, the downtown Sun King (135 N. College Ave.,317-602-3702) Oktoberfest Party kicks off at noon, an all-ages event that includes live music from Alpine Polka Party; the Irvington BrewFest takes over, with local beers, food trucks, and music from Audio Diner, at 7 p.m.; and Brown County hosts The Woods Abide Barrel Aged Beer Festival, featuring barrel- and wood-aged beers, live music, food, and plenty of leaf porn on Hard Truth Hills’ (418 Old State Rd. 46, Nashville, 812-720-4840) 325 wooded acres.

On Oct. 5, the Pumpkin, Cider, and Fall Beer Festival focuses on more than 80 Autumnal quaffs at Broad Ripple’s Opti-Park (780 E 66th St.).

Next month, a new Chatham Tap will replace the Butler University Scotty’s Dawghouse—Indy’s last remaining Scotty’s location—at 4600 Sunset Avenue.

CRASH COURSE

The Lemon Bar (95 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-344-0472) has a new fall menu, and the pumpkin goat cheese hand pies are the headline act … The new cocktail list is out at Libertine Liquor Bar (608 Massachusetts Ave., 317-685-2550), all neatly outlined in an interactive menu that requires a piece of red acetate to decode secret messages within … Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757) is extending the summer run for chef Esteban Rosa’s Mercado Negro menu, which means you are getting an extension on this contemporary Mexican lineup that has included adobo-marinate skirt steak, crab fat–chanterelle tamales, and octopus tostadas.