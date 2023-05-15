The Feed: Bar One Fourteen, Vicino, And More

Bar One Fourteen (114 E. 49th St., 317-925-0765) switched its format last week. From now on, the tiny hi-fi lounge in Meridian-Kessler will operate solely as a private-event and special-programming space.

Downtown’s shuttered Hedge Row has reopened as Vicino (350 Massachusetts Ave., 317-798-2492), an Italian restaurant and cocktail lounge from the owners of its neighbor, The Oakmont.

Korean corn dog chain Two Hands is opening a Greenwood location on July 1.

“Indy’s premier honky tonk,” Duke’s (2352 S. West St., 317-643-6403) will be the site of a rain-or-shine garage sale and swap meet this Sunday. Expect brunch and vintage everything from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bourbon-loving tailgaiters will descend upon the north-suburban West Fork Whiskey (10 E. 191st St.,Westfield, 317-763-5400) on May 20 for the release of three new bottles: Chocolate Malted Rye, Bloody Butcher Bourbon, and Maple Finished Bourbon. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., but they’re selling VIP tickets for first dibs and early access.