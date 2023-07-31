The Feed: Barista Parlor, Cinnaholic, And More

Another Stutz building business is up and running. Check out Nashville-based Barista Parlor during its current soft-opening hours Monday through Sunday 7 a.m.–2 p.m.

Vegan bakery chain Cinnaholic opened a new location in Noblesville’s Hamilton Town Center last Friday.

Chef Tracey Couillard, who announced her departure from Ash & Elm in mid-July, has joined the Gallery Pastry team.

Amberson Coffee & Grocer (401 S. College Ave., 463-230-2255) is hosting a Grapes & Beanz wine tasting event with King Dough beverage director Matt Green on August 6.