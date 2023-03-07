The Feed: Beacon Off The Path, Blue Mind Roasting, And More

The owners of GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet will take over the Refinery 46 spot recently vacated by Grump’s Slice Stop. They plan to roll out Beacon off the Path with pop-up events this month.

Indy coffee roaster Blue Mind Roasting has a brand-new storefront location at 646 E. 38th Street.

A new Black-owned business, The Avenue Coffeehouse and Cafe (6283 N. College Ave.), made its debut late last month in Broad Ripple.

East Coast convenience store Wawa has set its sights on a new mixed-use development in Noblesville for its entrance into the Indiana market.

Four new food vendors have committed to Fort Wayne’s Union Street Market: Grabill Amish Pastries, Seoul Garden Korean Restaurant, Buyamba Sandwich Company, and Gibli Middle Eastern Fare.

Another local Crumbl Cookies location is set to open February 17 in Avon along U.S. Highway 36.

The James Beard Foundation recognized Oldenburg’s Wagner’s Village Inn, famous for its fried chicken, as one of its six America’s Classics Award Winners.