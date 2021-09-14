The Feed: Beast Burgers and Competitive Coffee at The Amp

The Beast burger truck has returned to Indianapolis, opening a spot inside The Amp food hall (1220 Waterway Blvd.) where the restaurant will offer three signature burgers (one including cookie butter spread), a breakfast burrito, and four “bite” options.

Also at The Amp, the ninth annual United States AeroPress Coffee Brewing Championship will take place on Saturday. The event is hosted by Indy’s own Tinker Coffee Co. and will feature an “AeroParty” including live music and food stalls. Thirty-six brewers will use an AeroPress coffee maker, competing to see who can create the tastiest cup. Tickets are available here.

Fresh salads are now readily available in the heart of downtown, as Green District Salads (28 Monument Circle, 317-550-0463) hosts its grand opening today. The health-food chain already has a location at Perry Crossing in Plainfield and delivered to downtown Indy through a ghost kitchen prior to the completion of the spot that formerly housed Au Bon Pain.

Authentic, slow-cooked ramen is coming to Fishers with two new JINYA Ramen locations in the near future. The Japanese chain restaurant has 42 locations in North America, with the new Indiana locations branching the eatery into the Midwest. The two Fishers locations are slated to open in February.

Mediterranean eatery Little Cairo Cafe announced on Aug. 25 that the restaurant is permanently closing its Broad Ripple location, formerly at 5164 College Ave. This location had just opened in January. The Carmel location, though, remains open.

Circle City Cereal recently opened at the Castleton Square Mall (6020 E. 82nd Street, 317-849-9993), serving breakfast-themed treats like cereal bowls, waffles and shakes.

At Brewfari, an Indianapolis Zoo fundraising event with craft brews and a costume contest, adults can enjoy childless Halloween fun on Oct. 2. Tickets are $60 per person, and all guests must be over 21.