The Feed: Beth Chappo, Benyue Restaurant, And More

Zionsville lifestyle blogger Beth Chappo has released her second recipe compilation, The Village Cookbook. The colorful collection features nearly 100 dishes inspired by her friends and family.

Former Lafayette Square–area restaurant Taste Restaurant @ Lucky Lou is relocating to Castleton and changing its name to Benyue Restaurant. It will continue to specialize in dim sum and dishes from the Canton region of China.

Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain Wawa​ announced plans to expand beyond the Quaker State. Indiana is expected to get several Wawa stores, although not until sometime after 2025.

Last week, Fortville-based Moon Drops Distillery (738 Broadway St., Fortville, 317-482-9392) opened a tasting room inside its 9,000-square-foot production facility.

Open Kitchen (4604 E. 10th St., 317-974-9966​) has closed its eastside scratch kitchen in preparation for a new undisclosed location to launch early next year.

Louisville’s Green District salad concept will bring its third Indianapolis-area location to 8701 E. 116th St. in Fishers on December 15.