The Feed: Black Leaf Vegan, Baby Got Brunch, And More

Last week, Black Leaf Vegan announced to its social media followers that the popular food truck is opening a cafe downtown on the Canal, in the shuttered Quills Coffee location.

After 25 years, Noblesville’s El Camino Real restaurant has closed its doors. The local favorite explained via a Facebook post that the decision to go out of business was connected to the town’s Reimagine Pleasant Street construction project.

Charcuterie-based Wine & Rind (254 Veterans Way, Carmel) is expected to open this month.

You still have time to get your tickets to this year’s Baby Got Brunch food festival. The August 13 eggstravaganza brings the city’s waffle-slingers to Victory Field.