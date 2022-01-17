The Feed: Black Lemon, La Eskina, And More

The first Black Lemon pop-up from chef Michael Burgin and Jeffrey Burgin is scheduled for this Friday 5–9 p.m. at Bullseye Event Center. The menu is noodle- and bao-heavy with “companions” of garlic frites and house kimchi.

The Tortas Guicho Dominguez in Fletcher Place has a new name and a new concept. La Eskina (641 Virginia Ave., 317-492-9467) serves an expanded menu of authentic Mexican cuisine.

Eating Fresh will open next spring in Broad Ripple, offering Korean barbecue grill tables and fondue.

Log, the food truck stationed outside Loom in SoBro, is working on a new concept.

Bloomington-based Social Cantina opens a Carmel location today and has an additional downtown spot on the way. Part of the Finney Hospitality group (which owns The Tap on Mass Ave as well as a host of popular restaurants in Bloomington and West Lafayette), the craft taco and tequila joint plans to move into the former Mikado building in time for the Indianapolis 500.