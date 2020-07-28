The Feed: Black Restaurant Week, Studio C, And More

It’s Black Restaurant Week, and there is no better time to buy yourself some takeout from one of the participating restaurants. Economic justice is just one of the many ways in which consumers can help push toward racial equality, and that can be as simple as buying a pizza from The Missing Brick or loading up on the comforting vegan selections at Smoove’s. Whatever you’ve been wanting to try, consider the movement your permission. Here are all the other spots participating:

Chef Oya’s The Trap (3355 N Keystone Ave., 317-762-6172)

Maxine’s Chicken and Waffles (132 N. East St., 317-423-3300)

The Missing Brick (6404 Rucker Rd., 317-257-7557)

Krab Kingz Seafood (10537 E. Washington St., 317-735-2099)

Smoove’s Indy (Washington Square Mall, 317-967-2555)

Tea’s Me Cafe (140 E. 22nd St., 317-920-1016)

Since you can’t belly up to the bar at West Fork Whiskey (1660 Bellefontaine St., 317-672-7468), now you can take a cocktail home in a can. They’re rolling out Mint Condition Whiskey Smash, a refreshing little number combining whiskey, mint, and lemon for a ready-to-drink cocktail you can pick up in four-packs for $12.99. Mint Condition’s release is slated for July 31, when drinkers can get access at the distillery before they hit grocery and liquor store shelves.

And like a good cocktail, news out of Studio C (1051 E. 54th St., 317-672-7219) is both bitter and sweet. Chef Greg Hardesty was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and as such has had to put all future dinners on hold while he undergoes chemotherapy. In his stead, Studio C will become the temporary new home of Indy Dough, Amanda Gibson’s donut pop-up that regularly had customers lined up outside at 6:30 in the morning in freezing temps. The artisan sweets live up to their hype, which is why there is a strict per-customer limit. We’ll let you know when Gibson opens up officially. Studio C will remain open for now with coffee, cookies and wine 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The Broad Ripple Public Greens (900 E. 64th St., 317-964-0865) is keeping up the good work when it comes to dining for a cause. You can still get your regular Public Greens order with full service on the patio. And if you’d rather take it home, you can get a gorgeous dinner for two done up CSA style for $85, which includes a main of your choice, dessert, bread, and a salad kit, plus some flowers and other farm-fresh goodies. Order online at patachoufoundation.org and pick up your meal on Fridays between 3 and 6 p.m. All proceeds go back into the Patachou Foundation, and you can find the updated menu on the Patachou Foundation Instagram page and order through this link.

The Coterie in Kokomo is putting on their Brews on Buckeye event again this year on August 1. As with all previous years, the outdoor beer and spirits event on Buckeye Street is already socially distant with tents spread across a healthy walking distance. Local food vendors will supply the sipping fuel made for strolling, plus live music from DJ Action Jackson. If you’ve been missing out on beer fests, this is a smaller one in a spread-out place where you can keep a safe distance from others. VIP tickets ($50) and general admission tickets ($30) are on sale now.

Just Pop In! (6406 Cornell Ave., 317-257-9338) is reopening with an updated food and wine menu on July 31, for which they’re promising a new lineup of “boutique-y” foods. JPI has always been associated with a party vibe, and the cafe has stayed open booking small group events during the pandemic, after which the shop is thoroughly sanitized. Look for the new Fresh Summer Veggie Salad with spinach, shaved carrots, roasted red pepper, radish, chickpeas, red onion, pepitas and feta, as well as their new house-made pesto ricotta.