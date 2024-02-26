The Feed: Bluebeard, Scarlet Lane, And More

CHEF SHAKEUP Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) announced Friday, February 23, the departure of James Beard–nominated, long-time executive chef Abbi Merriss. Merriss helped galvanize Indianapolis as a food destination over the last 15 years, from hosting James Beard dinners to the creation and execution of Bluebeard-adjacent Kan-Kan Cinema and Restaurant (1258 Windsor St., 317-800-7099). Chef Alan Sternberg will take over the executive chef role moving forward.

NEW LEAF Chef JJ’s Public House (42 W. South St.) launched February 14. This public-facing concept joins Chef JJ’s already-popular classes and private events.

FRESH CUP Command Coffee (55 Monument Circle, 317-492-9199) officially opened February 19 in the former Starbucks location.

NICE ICE Broad Ripple–based bespoke popsicle business Nicey Treat (916 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-602-6423) plans to reopen in March with new, exciting flavors.

LAST POUR The Irvington Scarlet Lane Brewing Company (5632 E. Washington St., 317-757-6066) will close February 25.

HIRING:

Salamat Cookies! is looking for baker’s assistants and packaging associates. Apply here.

Futuro is hiring all shifts. Apply online.

Oakleys Bistro is hiring kitchen staff. Contact steve@oakleysbistro.com or call 317-824-1231.