The Feed: Bluebeard, Smoking Goose, and More

BRUNCH BUNCH Bluebeard (533 Virginia Ave.) will host its next themed brunch event October 22, featuring chefs Youssef Boudarine and Justin Williamson. This small, intimate brunch will celebrate Moroccan cuisine, and seats are very limited.

A SPICY BITE Smoking Goose (411 Dorman St.) releases a new limited selection to its list of cured meats. The wagyu Big Red salame features porcini mushrooms, garlic black peppercorns, Daniel’s Vineyard’s Big Red wine blend (hence the name), and Tajima wagyu beef.

CHEERS FOR CHARITY Raising Spirits will host its fourth annual Bourbon Benefit October 20 at the Garment Factory (101 E. Wayne St, Franklin). Guests can sample bourbons from all over the country, nosh on hors d’oeuvres, and raise money for good causes.

SIP AND SAVOR Meet up with your drinking and dining buddies on October 26 for the third installment of Sun King Brewing and Fishers Test Kitchen’s Beer Dinner Series, featuring chef Phil Ibrahim of Li Pu Pop Ups. This five-course seated dinner will pair Ibrahim’s delightful flavors with Sun King brews.