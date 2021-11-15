The Feed: Bocca, Saraga’s Fire, and More

Italian restaurant Bocca (122 E. 22nd St., 317-426-2045) has opened in the Fall Creek Place spot that most recently housed Shoefly Public House.

Fire recently halted business at two beloved establishments. Saraga International Grocery (3605 Commercial Dr.) temporarily closed its doors to recover from a fire and subsequent water damage that occurred last week. The westside food emporium hopes to reopen in December. (Meanwhile, customers can stock up at Saraga’s Greenwood location.) Oriental Inn (1421 N. Arlington Ave., 317-352-0398) suffered a kitchen fire over the weekend. It will provide updates via social media on plans to start serving its eastside neighbors again. Wishing them both speedy recoveries.

A new Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant opens today in Avon, the upscale sommelier-driven chain’s second Indianapolis-area location.

The Fishers Ale Emporium (11501 Geist Pavilion Dr., 317-288-7394) welcomes guests back on Monday, after an extensive remodel and upgrade of everything from the plumbing to the seating. Hermanaki wings are back, baby, along with an expanded dining room and kitchen that tripled in size.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. (1301 E. Washington St., 317-600-3164) celebrated its five-year anniversary last weekend with a rooftop bash and the release of several limited-edition autumnal ciders.

Calvin Fletcher’s Coffee Company (647 Virginia Ave., 317-423-9697) finally has a sign. For 12 years, the Fountain Square staple has been thoughtfully sourcing coffee, roasting it with care, and serving its community with kindness. And now it’s just as pretty on the outside as it is on the inside.

Queenie’s French Bread Pizza, the latest offering at Fishers Test Kitchen, is giving us ’80s cafeteria pizza vibes in the very best way, offering French bread pizza, sandwiches, salads, and deep-fried sides.

Raw Bar by Slapfish (339 Massachusetts Ave.) is set to open on December 3 in the former MacNiven’s location.