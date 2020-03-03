The Feed: Bodhi Thai Bistro, Garden Table Carmel, And More

Herron-Morton and Old Northside neighbors are about to have another walkable dining option with the addition of Bodhi Thai Bistro across from Tinker Street at 401 East 16th Street. Plans have just been submitted and owners are waiting on approval, but if all goes according to schedule, there will be a sleek dining room in which to enjoy spicy curries and pad thai in fall or winter of 2020.

Garden Table Carmel is on the way. The restaurant’s third location will open its doors in Carmel’s Midtown Plaza sometime in September. It’ll be the biggest GT of them all, with room for nearly 300 diners in warmer months, plus a private events room. Like the Mass Ave location, GT Carmel will have a full bar and be open all day for brunch and dinner.

Takoda House, the latest project from Audra Sternberg and Chef Alan Sternberg (Cerulean, Ukiyo, Common House, and the upcoming Arcana) is hosting a new event called 86’d, an audience-participation chef competition. You can upgrade your general admission ticket for free to be placed in a drawing to be the “consumer judge” alongside two industry pros. The first competition is happening at Rook on March 8 from 6-9 p.m. and will bring together Chefs Gabriel Santos (Black Market), Eli Laidlaw (The Alexander), and Jason Louda (Cincinnati’s Metropole and Chalk Food + Wine).

The Gallery Pastry Shop has also added to their plans for expansion with a third location on 16th Street that will be a brunch-centric restaurant tentatively titled Gallery Pastry Brunch. Though there will be no on-site baking or production, the small shop will have a limited grab-and-go pastry selection. Look for the opening sometime in fall of 2020.

Newfangled Confections is in the middle of a massive expansion. The candymaker recently purchased The Best Chocolate In Town and has inked a distribution deal to put Frittle on the shelves of all 600 Barnes & Noble cafes in the U.S. Now they’re available on Amazon Prime, and you can try the addictive soft brittle (think a high-end, bite-size Butterfinger middle) for 25 percent off with the code AMZFRITTLE25 at checkout.

MENU CHANGES

Goose the Market is now offering Native Bread’s gluten-free burger buns at their shop, so you won’t have to make a second stop to assemble meats from the city’s best purveyor of them to pile proudly on the best local gf bread in the city.