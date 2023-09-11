The Feed: Bonge’s Tavern, Saraga, and More

It’s always worth the drive for a cozy meal at Bonge’s Tavern (9830 W. 280 N, Anderson, 765-734-1625). This week, it switches ownership from long-time handler Tony Huelster, who purchased the institution in 1999 when it was already nearly 90 years old. Burgess Restaurant Group seals the deal as new owners, and ushers in a new era with Indy darling Dean Sample as executive chef. Don’t worry, Bonge’s fans, the Perkinsville Pork is here to stay.

Westside staple for world flavors Saraga International Grocery (8448 Center Run Dr., 317-883-9999) hosts it first food festival on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. The family-friendly fest boasts a cornucopia of international flavors with food tents and trucks, as well as music and entertainment.

For those who brunch, Rooster’s Kitchen (888 Massachusetts Ave., 317-426-2020) is now open at 10 a.m. every day, with mimosas and bloody Marys at the ready. Slide into fall with whimsy and waffles down on Mass Ave.

Fountain Square cafe Bovaconti Coffee plans to open its second location way up north—as in Carmel. Keep your eyes peeled for another chic little beauty with good coffee drinks and all their other sweet sips to pop up soon.