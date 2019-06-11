The Feed: Bonna Station And Thr3e Wise Men Close Their Doors
This week's roundup of Indy's hottest dining news.
- ClusterTruck CEO Chris Baggott is shuttering his Irvington pub, Bonna Station (128 S. Audubon Rd., 317-974-9588). The restaurant and bar, which shared a neighborhood strip mall with two of Baggott’s other ventures, The Mug and Tyner Pond Market, boasted the eastside neighborhood’s first three-way liquor license since the Civil War days when it opened last August.
- Indianapolis-based Scotty’s Brewhouse has also closed its Broad Ripple microbrewery, Thr3e Wise Men (1021 Broad Ripple Ave.).
- A late-night beacon for 24-hour breakfast and “hamburgs,” Fountain Square’s Peppy Grill (1004 Virginia Ave., 317-637-1158) plans to reopen after its months-long renovation on July 4, with a spiffed-up look and new patio.
- Just in time for summer pie season, Ash & Elm Cider Company (2104 E. Washington St., 317-600-3164) has released a super-tart Rhubarb Gose cider.
- Via Facebook, Siam Square (936 Virginia Ave., 317-636-8424) announced that the Thai restaurant will no longer open on Mondays. “After 11 years,” the post explained, “our kitchen team is now in their 60s and 70s. Chef Chutikan and Sous Chef Phay are training new wok cooks so that Siam Square will be around another 11 years and beyond! Closing on Mondays will give them the time and energy required to teach our younger cooks the techniques imperative to maintaining the quality of our food.”