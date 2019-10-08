The Feed: Bovaconti Coffee, Taste of Dubai, and More

Bovaconti Coffee (1042 Virginia Ave.) officially opens today, serving brews from local roasters as well as pastries, light snacks, salads, and frittatas. The Fountain Square coffee shop has seating for 40 guests inside—amid plenty of gorgeous exposed brick—and room for 20 more on its pet-friendly patio, bocce ball courtside.

Taste of Dubai (4672 W. 38th St.) had its debut in Indy’s International Marketplace last week, specializing in Middle Eastern dishes.

Pitmaster John Barker, a Houston native who started Beach Bum Barbecue food truck, added a brick-and-mortar location last month in Washington Square Mall.

Started in Lafayette, a new Indianapolis outpost of Latea Lounge (530 Massachusetts Ave., 317-405-8138) had its soft opening over the weekend, adding to our local Taiwanese teahouse trend with elaborate green teas, milk teas, and specialty boba drinks.

Indianapolis Business Journal reported that the upcoming hotel project at 125 South Meridian Street will include a walk-up taco stand, Chicago-based Zombie Taco.

Oakleys Bistro (1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231) hosts this month’s Signature Dinner on October 22, pairing food with wines from Elk Cove Vineyards, a pioneer in the Oregon winemaking industry. Tickets are $95.

CRASH COURSE

Bier Brewery North (13720 N. Meridian St.) has partnered with Patrick’s Kitchen to broaden its menu, which now includes salads, sandwiches, and gluten-free selections.

Aspen Creek Grill (13489 Tegler Dr., Noblesville, 317-559-3300) introduced a seasonal line of Campfire Cocktails available through November 5. The lineup includes a Blood Orange Margarita, the Harvest Smash (made with Maker’s Mark, spiced pear liqueur, and pumpkin puree), and the Autumn Apple Mule.